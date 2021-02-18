Previously-Advertised Match Pulled From Tonight’s NXT

It looks like Karrion Kross won’t be getting his hands on Santos Escobar on tonight’s NXT after all. PWInsider has confirmed that the non-title match between Escobar and Kross has been pulled from tonight’s episode.

The match was announced last week after NXT and was being promoted earlier today, though it was not listed in the NXT preview that WWE posted this evening. No word as of yet on why the match was pulled.

The card for the show is:

* Kyle O’Reilly Seeks Answers From Adam Cole

* Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez and MSK celebrate Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Wins

* Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* Johnny Gargano searches for Austin Theory