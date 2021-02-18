wrestling / News
Previously-Advertised Match Pulled From Tonight’s NXT
February 17, 2021 | Posted by
It looks like Karrion Kross won’t be getting his hands on Santos Escobar on tonight’s NXT after all. PWInsider has confirmed that the non-title match between Escobar and Kross has been pulled from tonight’s episode.
The match was announced last week after NXT and was being promoted earlier today, though it was not listed in the NXT preview that WWE posted this evening. No word as of yet on why the match was pulled.
The card for the show is:
* Kyle O’Reilly Seeks Answers From Adam Cole
* Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez and MSK celebrate Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Wins
* Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
* Johnny Gargano searches for Austin Theory
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Says Sasha Banks and Asuka Also In Conversation For Greatest Female Wrestler Ever
- Jerry Lawler Makes A ‘My Hole’ Comment About Nia Jax, Jax Responds
- Kurt Angle On Best Wrestler He Worked With, Owen Hart Match, First Meeting With Vince McMahon
- Arn Anderson On AEW Working With Other Companies, MJF’s Heel Character