Prices and Times Announced For Meet & Greets During AEW Fan Fest Next Week

May 21, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced the prices and times for the meet and greets during the AEW Fan Fest next Saturday, May 29, at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. They include:

12:30 PM

Cody Rhodes -$70
Kris Statlander – $30
Darby Allin – $50
Christian Cage – $70

2 PM

Young Bucks – $100
Thunder Rosa – $30
Matt Hardy – $70
Orange Cassidy – $50

3:30 PM

Miro – $70
Eddie Kingston & Jon Moxley – $100
Hikaru Shida – $50

