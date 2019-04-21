Bruce Prichard Addresses Backstage Skepticism Over Brock Lesnar Leaving WWE in 2004 to Pursue Career in NFL

– In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard spoke about Brock Lesnar exiting WWE in early 2004 to pursue a career in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. Prichard addresses the skepticism over the move, and how he wanted Lesnar to stay. Below are some highlights.

Prichard on Brock Lesnar opting to pursue his dream to play for the Minnesota Vikings: “I don’t know if it’s skepticism. It was, ‘OK. How long will that last?’ When you have a machine like that, Brock Lesnar is — still is — a very unique animal. What he did best was wrestle. He had never played football, so it was kind of shocking, but at the same time, he’s the kind of athlete that when he puts his mind to it, he’s going to do everything he has to [in order] to make it come to fruition. So, there were people that said, ‘God. I wish he would do what he does best, wrestle.’ But there were also those that knew him that were like, ‘If he’s putting his mind to it, he’s going to do every f***ing thing he can to make this a reality, or get his ass kicked doing it.'”

Prichard on how he wanted Lesnar to stay on the roster: “And Brock was bound and determined. He was going to make it work. He was going to find out one way or another whether or not he could play football. That was a dream he had. It was something he wanted to try. And he did it. He went out and did it, but I think there were those of us — and I’ll say for me included — that I wanted him back. I wanted him on the roster. I didn’t want him playing football or something else. I was skeptical because he had never really played football. The odds of being able to walk on and make that a reality are very slim. He was able to do it and prove everybody wrong.”

