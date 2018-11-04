Bruce Prichard Reflects on the Height of the Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon Feud, Addresses the Reaction to the Segment of McMahon Urinating His Pants, Explains How Austin Nearly Killed McMahon With the Bedpan

– During a recent edition of the Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard discussed the Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon feud. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Bruce Prichard on the reaction to Steve Austin holding Vince McMahon hostage and McMahon urinating his pants on Raw: “There was a segment [of people] loving it, and there was the other segment wondering what the f— are we doing. It’s like, okay, we don’t do guns and knives, we don’t do that, but now we are going to hold the owner of the company hostage with a gun and then he is going to piss his pants? Hey, it worked, and we are talking about it today so I was wrong, but it was edgy. It was different for that time.”

Prichard on Mick Foley using Mr. Socko and Austin attacking McMahon with a bed pan: “It was wonderful. It raised this huge knot on Vince McMahon’s head, which was the funniest part of it. That was a Vince McMahon-Vince Russo creation that they went out and did, but so much of that was Mick Foley and his improv of Mr. Socko that he and Al Snow came up with. It was just a goof that they did on camera that Vince McMahon loved and now Mick can’t go anywhere without socks. That is some good sh–. When Steve grabbed the bed pan, he grabbed something that was near him so he hit Vince with the bed pan and about killed him. No one in a million years would have thought. Frankly, if we had been told, probably to the man, he would have sh– all over it. It’s like, wait a minute, he is going to put a sock that he is going to call Mr. Socko? I would have sh– on it thinking that it is the stupidest sh– in my life, and it was and great all at the same time.”