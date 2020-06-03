wrestling / News

Various News: Primetime Players Reunite on The Bump, Matt Cardona Unboxes Ghostbusters Figures

June 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Superstar Darren Young, aka Fred Rosser, appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. He received a surprise from his former tag team partner, Titus O’Neil, so there was a Primetime Players reunion. You can check out that video clip of their reunion below.

– The Wrestling Figure Pod YouTube channel released a new video where Matt Cardona unboxed the new re-released Real Ghostbusters action figures by Hasbro, and he did a comparison to the Kenner originals that he owns mint. You can check out that video below.

