Various News: Primetime Players Reunite on The Bump, Matt Cardona Unboxes Ghostbusters Figures

– Former WWE Superstar Darren Young, aka Fred Rosser, appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. He received a surprise from his former tag team partner, Titus O’Neil, so there was a Primetime Players reunion. You can check out that video clip of their reunion below.

– The Wrestling Figure Pod YouTube channel released a new video where Matt Cardona unboxed the new re-released Real Ghostbusters action figures by Hasbro, and he did a comparison to the Kenner originals that he owns mint. You can check out that video below.