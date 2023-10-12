Prince Nana Says He Had Interactions With WWE, Not Sure Why He Didn’t End Up There

Prince Nana has never been signed to WWE, and he’s not entirely sure why it didn’t happen. Nana appeared on Talk is Jericho and talked about his previous interactions with WWE, noting that he’s had a lot of them. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his interactions with WWE: “Too many. Too many [laughs]. A lot of interactions, I wrestled Crash Holly at Madison Square Garden, rest in peace to him. It was for a TV taping, Metal. I also worked Steve Blackman. I was there during the WWF era, before they became WWE. In between that, I had different tryouts with the company where they brought me in to tryout as a manager. They know me pretty well.”

On why he never signed there: “I don’t know exactly where I never ended up getting a job there, but I’m a believer in everything happens for a reason. I didn’t think that I wouldn’t make it in pro wrestling, but thank God everything fell into the place it did because I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but AEW. I never went down there. The biggest thing, they know my pockets are deep and I may not want to relocate all the way to Florida for the rest of my life. I love living in New York City, New York City is my second home outside of Ghana. It would be very hard to get me (to move).”