Prince of Darkness Match Added To MLW Opera Cup

Major League Wrestling has announced a ‘Prince of Darkness’ match between Jimmy Havoc and Mance Warner for the MLW Opera Cup. Here’s a press release:

Prince of Darkness Match inked for MLW’s New York City return next Thursday

Two of the most unpredictable and dangerous brawlers in the sport will enter the realm of darkness as they battle in the first-ever Prince of Darkness match in MLW and it goes down next Thursday in NYC.

MLW today announced a Prince of Darkness Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner for the Opera Cup at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on December 5. The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

After repeatedly being blindsided by Jimmy Havoc, Mance Warner has issued a challenge to Jimmy Havoc and it has been accepted.

The two will compete in a match where anything is possible as they are both cloaked in thick black hoods in a spectacular and bizarre match where danger lurks at every corner.

Mance Warner and Jimmy Havoc have been involved in one of MLW’s most violent feuds of 2019. Havoc, a vicious British bloodletter, put the durable Bucknsort, TN brawler Warner in the hospital following a wild bunkhouse brawl.

The two would then battle at SuperFight in a triple threat Stairway to Hell match that saw Warner defeat Bestia 666 only to be attacked from behind by Havoc. This past week Havoc and Mance finally squared off 1-on-1 in a falls count anywhere in Orlando match and yet again Havoc found a way to blindside Mance after the match had concluded.

What is a Prince of Darkness Match?

Both competitors are hooded and must rely on their instincts, prowess and a little bit of luck as they square off in combat virtually blind.

Two top ranked brawlers, both known for their uncanny high threshold for pain and chaotic fighting style, will unleash a new form of hell but only one can be crowned the true prince of darkness.

Matches signed thus far:

CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu, Ikuro Kwon & Simon Gotch) vs. Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman & Shigehiro Irie)

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Shinjiro Otani

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

Timothy Thatcher vs. Richard Holliday

OPENING ROUND OPERA CUP

TJP vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

PRINCE OF DARKNESS MATCH

Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Salina de la Renta

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and Injustice (Kotto Brazil & Jordan Oliver)

