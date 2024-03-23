Priority Pass Packages for WWE Wrestlemania 40 Still Available

WWE has announced that there are still Silver Priority Pass Packages and other premium add-ons still available for Wrestlemania 40.

The Biggest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment is less than a month away and limited Silver Priority Pass packages and add-on experiences remain! Secure your package today and enjoy exclusive perks.

SILVER PRIORITY PASS PACKAGES

1-Night or 2-Night Tickets

Enter Lincoln Financial Field through your dedicated stadium entrance and take in the action at WrestleMania XL with premium upper-level tickets!

Pre-Show Tailgate Party

Enjoy tailgate style games and activities, special appearances by WWE Superstars including WWE Hall of Famer DDP and Braun Strowman, sign making stations, a photo op at home plate, food & beverages, and more!

Superstore Express Lane

Head in to the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history with your Express Entrance Lane! An Express Checkout Lane is also included.

Hotel Accommodations

Bundle your Silver package with 2-4 nights of hotel accommodations! Silver hotel packages include roundt rip transportation to and from Lincoln Financial Field.

Buy Silver Priority Pass Packages here

WRESTLEMANIA PRIORITY PASS ADD-ON EXPERIENCES

Superstar Brunch Sessions

Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 7

Additional tickets are now available for all four Superstar Brunch sessions! Tickets include a buffet brunch and alcoholic refreshments while WWE Superstars rotate tables and greet guests. Secure your ticket today to the ultimate WWE outing!

Buy Superstar Brunch Packages here

WRESTLEMANIA XL WEEK SHOWS

Friday, April 5 – Monday, April 8

Limited Priority Passes for Friday Night SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, and Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center are still available! Enter through a dedicated arena entrance and enjoy the best seats in the house!

Buy WrestleMania Week Shows Packages