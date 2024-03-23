wrestling / News
Priority Pass Packages for WWE Wrestlemania 40 Still Available
WWE has announced that there are still Silver Priority Pass Packages and other premium add-ons still available for Wrestlemania 40.
The Biggest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment is less than a month away and limited Silver Priority Pass packages and add-on experiences remain! Secure your package today and enjoy exclusive perks.
SILVER PRIORITY PASS PACKAGES
1-Night or 2-Night Tickets
Enter Lincoln Financial Field through your dedicated stadium entrance and take in the action at WrestleMania XL with premium upper-level tickets!
Pre-Show Tailgate Party
Enjoy tailgate style games and activities, special appearances by WWE Superstars including WWE Hall of Famer DDP and Braun Strowman, sign making stations, a photo op at home plate, food & beverages, and more!
Superstore Express Lane
Head in to the largest WWE Superstore in WrestleMania history with your Express Entrance Lane! An Express Checkout Lane is also included.
Hotel Accommodations
Bundle your Silver package with 2-4 nights of hotel accommodations! Silver hotel packages include roundt rip transportation to and from Lincoln Financial Field.
Buy Silver Priority Pass Packages here
WRESTLEMANIA PRIORITY PASS ADD-ON EXPERIENCES
Superstar Brunch Sessions
Saturday, April 6 – Sunday, April 7
Additional tickets are now available for all four Superstar Brunch sessions! Tickets include a buffet brunch and alcoholic refreshments while WWE Superstars rotate tables and greet guests. Secure your ticket today to the ultimate WWE outing!
Buy Superstar Brunch Packages here
WRESTLEMANIA XL WEEK SHOWS
Friday, April 5 – Monday, April 8
Limited Priority Passes for Friday Night SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, and Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center are still available! Enter through a dedicated arena entrance and enjoy the best seats in the house!
More Trending Stories
- Jack Perry Disputes Apologizing For CM Punk Fight, Says He Was Denied AEW Release
- Note on WWE Legends Expected To Be Involved at Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Latest Update On Kenny Omega Following Diverticulitis Diagnosis
- Goldberg on Ending Bret Hart’s Career: ‘I Can Only Say I’m Sorry So Many Times’