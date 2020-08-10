Various News: Priscilla Kelly & Darby Allin Divorcing, YOSHI-HASHI Thanks Fans After Six-Man Title Win, WWE Stock Up

– Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin are in the process of divorcing. Kelly posted to Twitter on Monday announcing that she and Allin are dissolving their marriage. The couple got married in 2018.

Kelly noted in her statement, “There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but we have come to the conclusion that we are just not compatible together as people. We are on great terms, and wish only the best for each other. There are no hard feelings, as we both understand this is what is best. I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time as a duo, and we appreciate it so much, but this decision is what’s best for both of us and our wellbeing. I hope to see him continue his rise in the entertainment industry and take the world by storm as he already is. As for me, it’s time to begin a new chapter.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $44.09 on Monday, up $0.39 (0.89%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 1.3% on the day.

– YOSHI-HASHI posted to Twitter to thank fans following Sunday’s New Japan Summer Struggle night eight. The night saw YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto capture the vacant NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships. The tweet translates to:

“Thank you so much everyone, I’m going to have a good dream tonight. Off!”