Priscilla Kelly Reflects On WWE Exit, Says She Was Happiest She’d Ever Been Before Release

Priscilla Kelly has opened up about her exit from WWE, noting that she was having the most fun in her career before it happened. Kelly was part of WWE as Gigi Dolin in NXT and was released in May. She appeared on Saraya’s Rulebreakers podcast and talked about her exit and more; you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On what she wants to do next in her career: “I want to go anywhere that gives me the opportunity to keep growing my brand and get to that point where I can afford these goals of mine of taking care of my family. I just want to go where I can have fun.”.

On her exit from WWE: “The thing that sucks is right before I got released, I was having the most fun of my career. My time in NXT was very rocky. I never talked about this, but I went through a bad depression phase working there. It wasn’t particularly because of anything. I was such a creative person on the indies, and when I went to WWE, it was a whole new thing for me to work that nine-to-five heavy workload schedule and be told what I could and couldn’t do a lot. There was some other stuff, too, but I went through a really bad depression and kind of lost who I was. I wasn’t sure of myself anymore. I got injured, I tore my meniscus in training, and it was one of those things that snowballed after that.

“When I came back from my injury, I got to team with Shotzi, which we wanted to do for a while. They put us with Tatum and as soon as we went out there together, it immediately clicked. We all had chemistry. It looked good, it felt good, we had fun. Before we went out and when we came back, we were still laughing and having fun. That was the first time that I genuinely experienced the best sisterhood in wrestling. There had been bits of that through my career, but this was different. We all felt it and we all loved what we were doing. Shotzi was super thrilled. Towards the end, they had me and Tatum, we were having title matches and making appearances on Raw and TNA at the same time. I was like, ‘I’m getting called up. This is it. This feels right. I’m happy doing this. This is awesome.’ I was the happiest I had ever been. Then, out of the blue, a week or two after Mania week, ‘we’re canceling your contract.’”

On if she was given a reason for her release: “I didn’t get an answer. I was very close with some of the coaches at the Performance Center. Some of them reached out to me and I was like, ‘I want somebody to tell me what it was so I can learn from it and make adjustments so this doesn’t happen or I can grow.’ Nobody had an answer for me. A lot of times, I don’t think the people down at NXT know. I think it’s a higher up thing. Some of the people I was close with at NXT were pretty devastated about it.”