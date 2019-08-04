Priscilla Kelly Open to WWE Run, Talks Not Following Darby Allin to AEW

– Priscilla Kelly spoke with Wrestling Inc about her relationship with AEW’s Darby Allin, a possible run in WWE and more. You can see some highlights below:

On her relationship with Darby Allin: “We were both signed to EVOLVE and were just around each other and doing 30-hour van drives together. We never really spoke but we ended up doing a doubleheader at PROGRESS and neither of us were on the PROGRESS show after EVOLVE. So, he was going to Times Square and I was like, ‘Hey, I’ve never been to Times Square. Can I come with you?’ He was like, ‘Sure.’ But he did not want me to go with him but I wanted to go because I wanted to see Times Square … I’ve pretty much seen him go through everything because when we started dating he was homeless and living in his car. So it’s interesting to see how much life can change in just a year. We went from not really having anything together and both of us have kinda come up together. Now we have our own place and doing our own thing. It just feels so different from where we started together.”

On possibly going to AEW: “Everyone assumes that I’m gonna be this big AEW reveal. But the thing is with wrestling couples is that people don’t have to always assume that when one person is going somewhere that the other person will follow. I’m finding my own success independently. I’m going overseas to England for a month in September and there’s no talks of me going to AEW with Darby. We’re both finding our own success in our own ways.”

On a potential WWE run: “If WWE was interested and reached out, I would definitely give it a shot. I’m really just taking everything that feels the best for me. I’m having fun with it and getting to see the world and just be happy with what I’m doing. If something makes me happy, then I’m going to do it.”

On her recent match with Jake Atlas at RISE’s Regional Rising Stars: “We were actually in a six-way match on the last RISE and it broke down to just me and Jake in the end. There was so much chemistry and fire between us as competitors that it was something everybody wanted to see as a singles match, including me and Jake ourselves. So, it’s something I’m really excited for and it’s a match that I didn’t know I needed to have.”

On intergender wrestling: “I think it’s a really good thing and it allows for different styles to match up. It’s just like wrestling different female competitors as when you wrestle different men you’re getting to experience a match that you wouldn’t get to experience otherwise. It’s really cool and fun and you get times like with me and Jake Atlas where you can create something really special and fun. It’s good for everybody because it gives women the sense that we’re not this obscure thing in wrestling. As cliché as it sounds, we can hang with the guys too and go toe-to-toe with them.”