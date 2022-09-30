wrestling / News
Priscilla Kelly Pay Per View Event Announced For October
The following PPV announcement was issued by Stonecutter Media for next month:
PRISCILLA KELLY: THE GYPSY WARRIOR! IN OCTOBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
She’s young, tough, and fearless. She’s warrior and a gypsy who doesn’t know how to lose. She’s won at every level in pro wrestling. And now you can see this champion in the early battles that rocketed her into stardom! She’s Priscilla Kelly– The Gypsy Warrior!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to PRISCILLA PRESLEY: THE GYPSY WARRIOR, be sure to check out LEYLA HIRSCH: LEGIT, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
