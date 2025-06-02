Priscilla Kelly Talks About Her WWE Release, Burns Photos Of NXT Run

Priscilla Kelly is now a free agent after being released from WWE last month and marked the occasion with a promo. In it, the former Gigi Dolin burns photos of her time in NXT and recreates the phone call she got about her release.

She said: “I had everything. Everything I worked so hard for so long to achieve and somewhere along the way, I lost myself. Almost entirely. I became a shell of the girl I knew. I didn’t even recognize the body I saw in the mirror. I had asked myself time and time again, did I even love this anymore? I had been through so much in my childhood and in my adult life that I thought surely nothing, and I mean nothing, could break me. But it did. I found myself picking up pieces of my dream, not knowing what glue would be strong enough to put it back together. Well, it turns out that glue was a torn and flipped meniscus on a Friday morning. I spent every day of my recovery putting myself back together. I came back with a vengeance and one goal. Show everyone what the hell I’m capable of. Break every assumption, every doubt. Bring back a part of me that I thought was dead and work my ass off until… I sat with my thoughts. It had felt like I had experienced a death. Maybe I did.”

https://twitter.com/HellsFavoritePK/status/1929267818240835596