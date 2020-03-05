Priscilla Kelly vs. Maki Itoh Set for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Card During WrestleCon

– Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling has announced that Maki Itoh will face Priscilla Kelly for the promotion’s WrestleCon event on April 3. The event will be held at The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida during WrestleMania Week. Priscilla Kelly vs. Maki Itoh has been announced as a “Special Singles Match.”

The show will be streamed live on FITE TV at 11:00 am EST. Ticket details for the event are available HERE. Here’s the announcement from TJPW: