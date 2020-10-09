Priscilla Kelly Withdraws From The Collective Weekend Due to Family Emergency

Priscilla Kelly will not be able to make her scheduled appearance at The Collective this weekend due to a family emergency. SHIMMER announced on Thursday that Kelly has had to withdraw from her matches at EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch on Saturday and Zoey Skye at SHIMMER At The Collective on Sunday, noting:

“Unfortunately, Priscilla Kelly has informed us that due to a family emergency, she must pull out of her scheduled matches this weekend as part of #TheCollective. We wish Priscilla and her family the very best.”

The Collective is set to run from Friday to Sunday and will feature shows from Southern Underground Pro, For the Culture, SHIMMER, GCW, Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport, Joey Janela’s Spring Break, and more.