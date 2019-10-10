Private Party Advance in Tag Team Tournament on AEW Dynamite (Video)

– Private Party scored an upset win to advance in the AEW Tag Team Title Tournament on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The team defeated the Young Bucks to advance to the second round; you can see video clips of the match below.

The team will face with the winner of next week’s Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express in round two. The updated brackets are below:

First Round

* Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express (October 16th)

* Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored (October 16th)

Semi-Finals

* Private Party vs. Lucha Bros or Jurassic Express (October 23rd)

* Best Friends or SoCal Uncensored vs. Dark Order (October 23rd)

Finals

* Participants To Be Determined (October 30th)