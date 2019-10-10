wrestling / News
Private Party Advance in Tag Team Tournament on AEW Dynamite (Video)
– Private Party scored an upset win to advance in the AEW Tag Team Title Tournament on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The team defeated the Young Bucks to advance to the second round; you can see video clips of the match below.
The team will face with the winner of next week’s Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express in round two. The updated brackets are below:
First Round
* Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express (October 16th)
* Best Friends vs. SoCal Uncensored (October 16th)
Semi-Finals
* Private Party vs. Lucha Bros or Jurassic Express (October 23rd)
* Best Friends or SoCal Uncensored vs. Dark Order (October 23rd)
Finals
* Participants To Be Determined (October 30th)
Hey, cool party @Marq_Quen and @IsiahKassidy! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/txpqM3Fm02
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
So disrespectful from @nickjacksonyb #AEWDynamite #AEWBoston pic.twitter.com/CDpHsZesQv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 10, 2019
Do something gnarly, @MattJackson13 and @NickJacksonYB! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/k42jYwlmEd
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
#PrivateParty are applying the pressure to #TheYoungBucks #AEWDynamite #AEWBoston pic.twitter.com/exHTUSjzPO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 10, 2019
. @Marq_Quen came to make a statement tonight at #AEWBoston #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/URP0mPEPT9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 10, 2019
GIN & JUICE! Get it, @IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/kDPYETHoQp
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
#SuplexParty by @mattjackson13 #AEWDynamite #AEWBoston pic.twitter.com/sPGdwdMkrK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 10, 2019
They have arrived on #AEWDynamite in #AEWBoston pic.twitter.com/YCUkUGFYVs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 10, 2019
Survive and advance! @IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen are going places! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/8yhNiIAHXi
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Who Came Up With the Hell in a Cell Match, Preferring It to WWE’s Cage Matches
- Bruce Prichard Says He Hated The Diva Search, Recalls Infamous ‘Diss the Diva’ Segment
- Paige’s Brother Roy Bevis Slams William Regal for Blocking Him From WWE, Regal Responds
- Nick Aldis Supports NWA Using Jim Cornette for TV Tapings, Tells Fans to Lighten Up