Private Party & Daniel Garcia Celebrate AEW Full Gear Wins In New Vlog

Private Party and Daniel Garcia are champions in AEW, and they celebrated their AEW Full Gear victories in Isiah Kassidy’s latest vlog. Garcia won the AEW TNT Championship at AEW Full Gear by defeating Jack Perry, while Private Party retained their titles against The Acclaimed, the Kings of the Black Throne and the Outrunners. Kassidy posted a new vlog to YouTube where the three celebrate their wins, as you can see below.

Private Party won the AEW World Tag Team Championships from the Young Bucks on the October 30th episode of Dynamite.