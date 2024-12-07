– During an appearance on this week’s AEW Unrestricted, AEW Tag Team Champions Private Party discussed viewing themselves as AEW originals and how they never intend to leave. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Isiah Kassidy on viewing themselves as AEW originals: “Honestly, one of the biggest things I like to hang on my shoulder is that we’re AEW originals. We’ve been here from the very beginning and I don’t plan on ever leaving. Hopefully Tony wants to keep me, but I’m very proud to be an AEW original, that’s one thing that I’m super super proud of.”

Kassidy on how AEW changed his life: “AEW and Tony Khan, it literally changed my life and I am super grateful, super gracious, and so thankful. I am very proud to be an AEW original.”

Marq Quen on how AEW gave him a life: “I wouldn’t say it changed my life more than it gave me a life. Ever since that first match, remember I was just like, ‘I can die happy.’ Now, this?”

Private Party successfully defended their titles last month at AEW Full Gear, winning a Fatal 4-Way bout that also included The Outrunners, The Black Throne, and The Acclaimed.