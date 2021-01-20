wrestling / News
Private Party Earn Tag Team Title Shot On Impact Wrestling (Clips)
We have our new #1 contenders for the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships, and they’re an AEW team in Private Party. On tonight’s show, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen defeated Chris Sabin and James Storm to earn a shot at the Good Brothers’ Impact Tag Team Titles. You can see clips from the match below.
The finish came when Jerry Lynn, who was at ringside along with Tony Khan, jumped the rail and grabbed onto Sabin’s leg while he and Kassidy were on the top rope. Private Party hit the Gin and Juice for the win. After the match, the Good Brothers came down and it turned into a six-man brawl in the ring.
There’s no word on when Private Party will get their title shot at this time.
.@SuperChrisSabin sets them up, @JamesStormBrand knocks 'em down. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yQWiaaM5ru
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2021
GIN AND JUICE GETS THE WIN.
After an assist from @itsjerrylynn… #IMPACTonAXSTV @Marq_Quen @IsiahKassidy pic.twitter.com/TOMgHUBXzK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2021
.@IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen are number one contenders to the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG. #IMPACTonAXSTV @itsjerrylynn @TonyKhan @SuperChrisSabin @JamesStormBrand @MATTHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/yHEhiBelQC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Candice Michelle Explains How She and Melina Genuinely Hated Each Other
- Chris Jericho Praises Mark Henry as a ‘True Main Event Star’ Following Online Feud With Ryback
- Karl Anderson Jokingly Declares The Good Brothers for the Royal Rumble
- Don Callis Recalls Being Offered Job On WWE Creative, Why He Turned It Down, Wanting To Run WWE