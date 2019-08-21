Various News: Private Party Join OWE UK Show In London, Highlights from Miz and Mrs., Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura Comment On Alliance

– Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) have joined OWE UK’s four-team tag team title tournament, which also includes the Stronghearts (CIMA & El Lindaman) and Marko Stunt & Luchasaurus. The tournament is part of a five-day tour that will launch the promotion from September 18-22. The first two shows will happen at the Dome in Tufnell Park in London, with the final three at Grand Central Hall in Liverpool.

This match is happening in #OWEDayTwo on 19th Sept in London https://t.co/WmHifeQcln pic.twitter.com/dQ60dov15L — OWE United Kingdom (@OWEUnitdKingdom) August 21, 2019

– WWE has released highlights from last night’s episode of Miz and Mrs.:

– Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura commented on their new alliance, which began on last night’s Smackdown.

A bond that will never die.

Until the end of time. pic.twitter.com/6R3aqNOJav — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 21, 2019