wrestling / News
Update On If Marq Quen of Private Party Was Really Injured on AEW Dynamite
May 28, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the injury that Marq Quen of Private Party suffered during AEW Dynamite last night was a worked injury. Many were convinced the injury was real, but it was actually designed to give Matt Hardy a reason to exit the ringside area (he helped Quen to the back) so that Butcher & The Blade could attack the Young Bucks, which led to the debut of the former Revival, FTR.
Private Party & Joey Janela lost the match to the Young Bucks & Matt Hardy.
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch on Why Stepping Away for Her Pregnancy Was the Right Choice, Discusses the Option of Returning to the Ring Later On
- Vampiro Apologizes to Chris Jericho, Isn’t Sure What He Did To Offend Him, Also Apologizes to Taya Valkyrie Over AAA Drama
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If Chris Jericho Belongs On The List of Top 5 Heels of All Time
- Jim Ross On The State of His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He’s Not Bitter And Has to Get Past His Ego On Things