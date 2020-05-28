Update On If Marq Quen of Private Party Was Really Injured on AEW Dynamite

PWInsider reports that the injury that Marq Quen of Private Party suffered during AEW Dynamite last night was a worked injury. Many were convinced the injury was real, but it was actually designed to give Matt Hardy a reason to exit the ringside area (he helped Quen to the back) so that Butcher & The Blade could attack the Young Bucks, which led to the debut of the former Revival, FTR.

Private Party & Joey Janela lost the match to the Young Bucks & Matt Hardy.