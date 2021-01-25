Private Party, Matt Hardy Returning to Impact Wrestling This Week

Fresh off their #1 contendership win last week, Private Party (and their manager Matt Hardy) will be back on Impact Wrestling this week. Impact has announced that the team, who defeated Chris Sabin and James Storm last week to earn a shot at the Good Brothers, will appear on this week’s show.

Announced for the show so far are:

* Rich Swann, Tommy Dreamer, Willie Mack, & Partner TBA vs. Moose, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan, and Ken Shamrock

* Matt Cardona and Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake

* Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary

* Private Party & Matt Hardy Return