Private Party Reflect On Winning AEW Tag Team Titles, Jon Moxley’s War On AEW

Private Party have shared their thoughts on winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships at last. Private Party won the titles from the Young Bucks at AEW Fright Night Dynamite and will defend the titles at Full Gear. Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen spoke about the importance of their win as well as Jon Moxley and the Death Riders’ storyline in an interview alongside Quen with The Battleground Podcast, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

Quen on if he thought at the time of the win what it meant for their legacy: “Honestly, I didn’t think of it like that. I just thought of it like, about damn time, we did it. So legacy, this proves it. This right here is the legacy. This is what we’ve been striving for, this is what we wanted since we were training in a boxing gym. This is everything. You ever think of those guys that want to climb mountains and how they feel when they finally got to the top of the mountain? That’s how we feel. We made the climb. We’re on top of the mountain.”

Kassidy on the title win: “It’s pretty rewarding, knowing the fact that we are in history. We solidified our names in history, and to be along names like the Young Bucks and FTR and Sting, Darby [Allin] and Kenny Omega and Adam Page, our names are aligned with all those guys. So it kind of solidifies us as at the top. We’re now part of that conversation as top tag teams because we have this gold around our shoulders.”

Quen on Jon Moxley’s war with AEW: “Right now, we’re in a tough spot because when Moxley declared war, we were kind of up in the front, like we [were] ready to go to war for AEW. Not saying we’re not gonna go to war for AEW. We kind of got a little sidetracked, though. But we’re still paying attention to everything that’s gonna happen. So I would say as far as Moxley goes, just like we did [with] The Elite, we get his ass out.”

Kassidy on the Death Riders storyline: “I feel like Moxley has good intentions, but it’s just the way he’s going about it. Everybody loves AEW. I know Moxley definitely loves AEW. We want the best for AEW ultimately, but it’s just the way he goes about it. We don’t agree with what he’s doing to accomplish that goal, and I kind of compare it to the Civil War, with Avengers, Iron Man and Captain America, they both had ideas to make the world better, both had their own views on it. It’s just the way, how they went about it. They all want the best, but that’s just the way how they want to go about it. I think that’s what we’re dealing with now, the friction between AEW and the Death Riders. We all want the best for AEW, but it’s just the way we go about it, and I don’t agree, and I’m pretty sure a lot of people agree with me, I don’t agree with what Moxley and his crew are doing to reach that goal. If Moxley brings his ass over here again, we’ll beat his ass up.”