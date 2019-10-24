wrestling / News
Various News: Private Party Replaces Moustache Mountain At IWS Event, Latest MLW Saturday Night Superfight Control Center, Tony Schiavone Having Fun In AEW
– International Wrestling Syndicate announced earlier this month that Tyler Bate and Trent Seven (collectively known as Moustache Mountain) was pulled from their IWS One Night Only show on November 8. They were set to face Tabarnak de Team (Mathieu St-Jacques & Thomas Dubois) for the IWS Tag Team Championships. It has now been announced that Private Party will step in to replace them at the event.
Moustache Mountain can no longer be at #IWSOneNightOnly due to other commitments, so @AEWrestling has stepped in to save the day by sending a top tag team to replace them Nov. 8th! Thank you #AEW! pic.twitter.com/Sgez9asDZm
— IWS (@IWSHardcore) October 12, 2019
Its official @AEWrestling is sending @IsiahKassidy and @Marq_Quen to take on @TabarnakDeTeam for the iws tag team titles Unity Mov 8th Montreal https://t.co/oDJaVUwrRq #iwsonenightonly pic.twitter.com/acjeHJMVPH
— IWS (@IWSHardcore) October 24, 2019
– Here is the latest edition of MLW’s Saturday Night SuperFight Control Center:
– Tony Schiavone noted on Twitter that he is very happy with his current role in AEW.
He wrote: “I am having more fun than I’ve ever had before calling wrestling. I hope everyone realizes that. Working with @JRsBBQ and @ShutUpExcalibur is a blast. And the @AEWrestling in ring works amazing.”
I am having more fun than I’ve ever had before calling wrestling. I hope everyone realizes that. Working with @JRsBBQ and @ShutUpExcalibur is a blast. And the @AEWrestling in ring works amazing
— Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) October 24, 2019
