Private Party Retain Tag Team Titles at AEW Full Gear, Acclaimed’s Issues Continue

Private Party had their first AEW World Tag Team title defense at Full Gear tonight and it was a successful one. The team defended against The Acclaimed, the Kings of the Black Throne and the Outrunners in the night’s first match. The end of the match came down to the champions taking advantage of miscommunication with the Acclaimed. The team had issues all match long, but it culminated when Caster tagged himself in as Bowens was making a pinfall attempt. He told Bowens to hit the Arrival and after some effort, he finally did so. However, the Mic Drop was stopped and Private Party hit Gin & Juice to retain.

Private Party are in the middle of their first reigns as champions and have held the gold for 23 days. They won the belts on the October 30 edition of Dynamite.

