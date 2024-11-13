Private Party Reveal When They were Told They’d Win AEW Tag Team Titles

Private Party recently won the AEW World Tag Team titles on Dynamite, ending the latest reign of the Young Bucks. In an interview with Talk is Jericho, the team spoke about when they were told they would become champions, noting the crowd reaction at AEW WrestleDream helped them. They also challenged the Bucks on that show but came up short.

Isiah Kassidy said: “The crowd made us have a rematch. I feel like if the crowd wasn’t there and they weren’t invested in us, we probably wouldn’t be tag team champions. That crowd made us that night.”

Host Chris Jericho replied: “There were some other plans that were kind of in the wind, but that really stuck after that match.”

Marc Quen added: “We were promised stuff early and I was like, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.’ I think it was the day of when it hit me. We came in, ‘Can you sign this, sign this. You got new t-shirts, but you can’t wear this until after the match.’ That’s when I was like, ‘Okay, it’s going down.’”

Kassidy said: “We got told this the week after (WrestleDream) we were going to win the belts. I don’t believe it because anything can change. We had the six-man and then I cut a promo against the Bucks saying if we lose, we split up. I said, ‘I’m not going to believe it until I cut that promo and see the graphic.’ I cut the promo and was like, ‘We can’t go back now.’ I see the graphic, ‘If Private Party loses, they split up.’ Okay, now I believe it. That’s when I call my mom and said, ‘Hey, take off of work. I’m going to fly you guys out.’ I told her a lie. ‘This is going to be our last match.’ I didn’t tell her we were going to win the championships because I wanted her to be surprised. ‘This is our last match. I want you to be there to witness it because you witnessed all of our career.’“