Private Party Set for Highspots Virtual Signing Tonight
June 6, 2024 | Posted by
– Per HighspotsAuctions.com, AEW stars Private Party will be taking part in a virtual signing later tonight. Highspots Sign It Live starts at 5:00 pm EST. This will be followed by the Virtual Gimmick Table at 7:00 pm EST.
