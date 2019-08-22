wrestling / News
Private Party vs. Angelico & Jack Evans Added to All Out Pre-Show
– A new match has been set for AEW’s All Out pre-show, the Buy In. During the latest Road to All Out, it was announced that Private Party will face Angelico & Jack Evans on the pre-show.
The updated card for the August 30th show in Chicago is:
* AEW World Championship Match: Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Chris Jericho
* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
* AAA Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks
* For First Round Bye in AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament: The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends
* Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc
* Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears
* Casino Battle Royale For SPot in AEW Women’s Championship Match: Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Teal Piper, Jazz, Ivelisse, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs
* Riho vs. Hikaru Shida
* Private Party vs. Angelico & Jack Evans
