Private Party vs. Angelico & Jack Evans Added to All Out Pre-Show

– A new match has been set for AEW’s All Out pre-show, the Buy In. During the latest Road to All Out, it was announced that Private Party will face Angelico & Jack Evans on the pre-show.

The updated card for the August 30th show in Chicago is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Adam “Hangman” Page vs. Chris Jericho

* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

* AAA Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks

* For First Round Bye in AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament: The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends

* Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears

* Casino Battle Royale For SPot in AEW Women’s Championship Match: Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Teal Piper, Jazz, Ivelisse, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs

* Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

* Private Party vs. Angelico & Jack Evans