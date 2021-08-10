Various News: Private Service Planned For Late Bert Prentice, Sonjay Dutt Hosting Training Seminar

– A private service is set for Memphis wrestling personality Bert Prentice following his passing last week. As reported last Wednesday, Prentice passed away at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer.

PWInsider reports that the private service for friends and family will take place tomorrow before his burial at Browns Cemetary in Madison County.

– AIW has announced that Sonjay Dutt is hosting a training seminar on Thursday at 5:30 PM in Cleveland, Ohio. You can see the details below: