Various News: Private Service Planned For Late Bert Prentice, Sonjay Dutt Hosting Training Seminar
– A private service is set for Memphis wrestling personality Bert Prentice following his passing last week. As reported last Wednesday, Prentice passed away at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer.
PWInsider reports that the private service for friends and family will take place tomorrow before his burial at Browns Cemetary in Madison County.
– AIW has announced that Sonjay Dutt is hosting a training seminar on Thursday at 5:30 PM in Cleveland, Ohio. You can see the details below:
If you are a wrestler near Cleveland,OH you need to sign up! Sonjay has worked as a producer for every major wrestling promotion in the United States.
Email [email protected] to reserve your spot. pic.twitter.com/5vj77dzwjZ
— Absolute Intense Wrestling (@aiwrestling) August 10, 2021
