Various News: Pro Boxer Channels John Cena During Fight, Matches Set For Nick Gage Invitational

– Boxer Rashidi Ellis got into the John Cena spirit during his match over the weekend. Ellis was facing Alexis Rocha in a match that aired on DAZN when he decided to give Rocha a little “You Can’t See Me” taunt, as you can see below. Ellis won the fight by unanimous decision and is now 23 – 0.

And now Rashidi Ellis channeling his inner @JohnCena

– GCW has announced Mance Warner vs. Low Life Louie and Alex Colon vs. Aeroboy for the Nick Gage Invitational that takes place this coming Saturday:

*NGI 5 UPDATE!* Just Announced: Opening Round Match *Lights Tubes & Ladder*

ALEX COLON

vs

Sat 11/7 – 1PM

The Sandlot @ The Showboat