Various News: Pro Boxer Channels John Cena During Fight, Matches Set For Nick Gage Invitational

November 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Boxer Rashidi Ellis got into the John Cena spirit during his match over the weekend. Ellis was facing Alexis Rocha in a match that aired on DAZN when he decided to give Rocha a little “You Can’t See Me” taunt, as you can see below. Ellis won the fight by unanimous decision and is now 23 – 0.

– GCW has announced Mance Warner vs. Low Life Louie and Alex Colon vs. Aeroboy for the Nick Gage Invitational that takes place this coming Saturday:

GCW Nick Gage Invitational, John Cena

