Various News: Pro Boxer Channels John Cena During Fight, Matches Set For Nick Gage Invitational
– Boxer Rashidi Ellis got into the John Cena spirit during his match over the weekend. Ellis was facing Alexis Rocha in a match that aired on DAZN when he decided to give Rocha a little “You Can’t See Me” taunt, as you can see below. Ellis won the fight by unanimous decision and is now 23 – 0.
– GCW has announced Mance Warner vs. Low Life Louie and Alex Colon vs. Aeroboy for the Nick Gage Invitational that takes place this coming Saturday:
*NGI 5 UPDATE!*
Just Announced:
Opening Round Match
*Lights Tubes & Ladder*
ALEX COLON
vs
AEROBOY
*NGI 5 UPDATE!*
Just Announced:
Opening Round Match
*Swing for the Fences*
MANCE WARNER
vs
LOW LIFE LOUIE
