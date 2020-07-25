[email protected] streamed their panel that explores the relationship between pro wrestling and comic books. You can see the panel, titled, “No Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Pro Wrestling and Comics,” below. The panel is described as follows:

Some have called the spectacle of pro wrestling “a comic book come to life.” That is not far from the truth. From the heroics of Hulk Hogan to the anti-heroics of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the villainy of Ric Flair, this panel explores the parallels in character development and storyline advancement between these outrageous forms. Featuring Rik Offenberger (First Comics News), Francis Szyskowski (The Massacre Twins), Michael Kingston (Headlocked), Anthony Ray Bench (Film Threat), R.C. Samo (FanboyNation.com), and Flobo Boyce (The Indelible Silverstreek). Moderated by Joshua Waldrop (Red Guerrilla Media).