Pro Wrestling Community Coming Together To Raise Money For Steve McMichael

Cu Communications has announced that the pro wrestling community is coming together to raise money for Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael. It was announced back in April that McMichael had been diagnosed with ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Here’s the press release for the ‘Money for Mongo’ event:

Professional Wrestling Community Coming Together to Raise “Money For Mongo”

Free-to-watch, all-star stage show to benefit former Chicago Bear and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) performer Steve “Mongo” McMichael, and wife Misty

August 29, 2022 (CHICAGO) – Steve “Mongo” McMichael, a member of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX team and former World Championship Wrestling (WCW) star has inspired, captivated and entertained audiences in every endeavor of his life. And as he, and his wife Misty, continue to bravely battle against “Mongo’s” ALS, the wrestling world is coming together for an all-star, free-to-watch benefit show to raise money for the McMichael family.

On Saturday, September 3rd at 12:30pm/CST, emanating from the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, the highly popular professional wrestling content platform AdFreeShows.com will be hosting “Money For Mongo,” streaming live, exclusively on FITE.tv, a Triller company. Professional wrestling legends scheduled to app

﻿ear and celebrate the life and career of McMichael include; 16-time World Heavyweight Champion “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famers Eric Bischoff, Jeff Jarrett, Jim Ross and Mick Foley, as well as the voice behind so many of “Mongo’s” WCW matches, Tony Schiavone.

Hosted by Conrad Thompson, “Money For Mongo,” will air exclusively on FITE.tv and will be completely free-to-watch, with the hope that viewers will make a donation to MoneyForMongo.com, where 100 percent of the money raised will go the McMichael family.

“Steve “Mongo” McMichael was one of the fiercest competitors on the field and in the ring, but outside of those worlds, all you hear about is how he is one of the most liked guys you’d ever want to meet,” said event host Conrad Thompson. “Steve’s battle with ALS has been well documented. The way he and Misty have attacked this brutal disease is nothing short of inspirational, and we want to do something special for them to help in any small way we can. No donation is too little to this cause, and in return, my wrestling friends and I hope to give viewers some great stories, some laughs, and a proper celebration of the character and person that ‘Mongo’ is.”

To donate to “Money For Mongo,” please visit www.MoneyForMongo.com.