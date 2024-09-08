Pro Wrestling EVE 126: Beers, Brawls & Burlesque Results 9.6.24: New Tag Team Champions, More

Pro Wrestling EVE held their latest show on Friday night, with new Tag Team Champions crowned and more. You can see the full results from the London show below (per Cagematch.net), plus the full YouTube stream:

* EVE Tag Team Championship Match: The Gals def. Operation SAS

* Safire Reed def. Session Moth Martina

* LA Taylor def. Kasey

* Alex Windsor, Rayne Leverkusen & Skye Smitson def. Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels & Zizi