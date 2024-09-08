wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling EVE 126: Beers, Brawls & Burlesque Results 9.6.24: New Tag Team Champions, More
September 8, 2024 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling EVE held their latest show on Friday night, with new Tag Team Champions crowned and more. You can see the full results from the London show below (per Cagematch.net), plus the full YouTube stream:
* EVE Tag Team Championship Match: The Gals def. Operation SAS
* Safire Reed def. Session Moth Martina
* LA Taylor def. Kasey
* Alex Windsor, Rayne Leverkusen & Skye Smitson def. Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels & Zizi
More Trending Stories
- New Rumor on Bret Hart’s Possible Role on Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
- Tony Khan Says He’s ‘Shocked & Appalled’ by Stephen P. New’s Comments Regarding Jim Ross
- Rob Van Dam Recalls the ECW Locker Room Reaction to Sid Vicious Coming In
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks