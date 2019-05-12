Pro Wrestling EVE 9th Anniversary Show Results

Pro-Wrestling: EVE from The Resistance Gallery in London, U.K. on 5/11/19. This is their 9th Anniversary Show.

Their first show was 5/8/10 with Blue Nikita beating Saraya Knight in the main event. Britani Knight (aka Paige) was their first champion by winning the title in a tournament over Nikki Storm (aka Nikki Cross) back in 2011.

Jetta and Erin Angel beat Kay Lee Ray and Viper. This is the last event for Viper and Ray at the venue as they will be with NXT U.K. full time later this year.

Laura Di Matteo beat Charli Evans.

Nina Samuels came out complaining that Kris Wolf cost her the title match on the last show against Kay Lee Ray.

Jamie Hayter came out and said she made a decision on what title she wants to challenge for at Wrestle Queendom 2 on 6/30/19. She chooses to face EVE International Champion Utami Hayashishita.

A match is made for later with Samuels vs. Hayter. If Samuels wins, she will join Hayter to challenge Hayashishita for the International Title in a 3-Way Match at WQ2.

Roxxy beat Nicole Matthews.

Jinny pinned Bobbi Tyler after the acid rainmaker.

NightShade beat Rebel Kinney.

Nina Samuels rolled up Jamie Hayter for the pin in the main event. It will now be EVE International Champion Utami Hayashishita vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Nina Samuels at WQ2 on 6/30/19.

They gave Ray and Viper a home base send off to close the show.

Happy Anniversary and Congratulations to our friend Dann Read, Emily Read, and the entire roster and crew over at Pro-Wrestling:EVE!

This show will be available on EVE On Demand within the next week or two: https://eveondemand.pivotshare.com/home