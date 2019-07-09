wrestling / News
Pro-Wrestling: EVE Co-Founder Believes WWE Women’s Evolution Is A Lie
July 9, 2019 | Posted by
– Pro-Wrestling: EVE Co-Founder Dann Read spoke to MancunianMatters and discussed the WWE Women’s Evolution.
“This whole women’s revolution is a lie. Work is being put in, but the acceptance isn’t there on the scale the promotion and fans are trying to make it. A lot of it is all talk. They make themselves look good, but actually, it’s not better.”
Fellow co-founder Emily Read added, “It’s very telling that people who talk about WWE wrestling and the wrestlers they show are raving about what I say are commercially beautiful. Whereas women who maybe don’t fit in that box won’t be given credit by those people.”
Pro-Wrestling EVE streamed a women’s event during WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.
More Trending Stories
- Johnny Impact No Longer Under Contract With Impact Wrestling, Has Unrestricted Free Agency Status
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary
- R-Truth On WWE Letting Him Add His Own Style to Promos, Recalls Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Like One of His Promos
- Batista Says Creative Process Leading into WrestleMania 35 Was ‘A Nightmare,’ Explains Why He Didn’t Like WWE’s Original Plan For Flair Birthday Segment