Pro-Wrestling EVE Planning to Counter-Program WWE Super ShowDown

– According to WrestlingWithDemons.net’s Shannon Walsh, Pro-Wrestling: EVE is going to counter-program the next upcoming WWE Saudi Arabia card with free matches on the EVE Facebook page.

EVE is doing this in response to women not being allowed to work on the upcoming card. According to Walsh’s report, Super SHE Down is a name that’s in the running for the EVE event.

The next WWE Saudi Arabia event, Super ShowDown 2019, is set for June 7. The event will be held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be streamed live on the WWE Network.