wrestling / News
Pro-Wrestling EVE Planning to Counter-Program WWE Super ShowDown
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– According to WrestlingWithDemons.net’s Shannon Walsh, Pro-Wrestling: EVE is going to counter-program the next upcoming WWE Saudi Arabia card with free matches on the EVE Facebook page.
EVE is doing this in response to women not being allowed to work on the upcoming card. According to Walsh’s report, Super SHE Down is a name that’s in the running for the EVE event.
The next WWE Saudi Arabia event, Super ShowDown 2019, is set for June 7. The event will be held at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be streamed live on the WWE Network.
More Trending Stories
- Dave Meltzer and Chris Jericho Recall Owen Hart and Mick Foley Trying to Have a Negative-Star Match
- Bruce Prichard Talks About Rumors That A Japanese Promotion Was Trying To Book Steve Austin vs. Goldberg In 2004
- Young Bucks Discuss Taking Shots At WWE At Double or Nothing, Call AEW A ‘Billion Dollar Company’
- Bret Hart Calls Hogan A Liar, Discusses What Caused Montreal Screwjob, Says Freebirds Were ‘Drunk All The Time’