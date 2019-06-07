Pro Wrestling EVE, EVOLVE Reportedly Can’t Hold Shows On FITE TV If They Want To Use Talent With WWE Contracts

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Pro Wrestling EVE and EVOLVE reportedly do not have shows on FITE anymore because if they do, they will not be allowed to use talent that are under WWE contracts. EVE currently uses Kay Lee Ray and Viper, while EVOLVE uses a variety of NXT talents. The promotions are still allowed to hold iPPVs on their own and put their shows on their own streaming services, they just can’t work with FITE.

The Observer added that the issue doesn’t seem to be that WWE doesn’t want talent on iPPV or a non-WWE streaming service, it’s that WWE doesn’t want their talent on FITE. Meltzer noted that FITE TV is broadcasting “the opposition group” outside of the US, likely referring to AEW and their Double or Nothing PPV, but also noted that was pure speculation.