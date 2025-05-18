Pro Wrestling EVE Reportedly Planning Record-Breaking Event

As previously reported, Will Ospreay noted in an interview that he wanted to break the record for the European largest gate for a women’s show by the end of the year. Fightful Select reports that Pro Wrestling EVE, which currently holds that record with 1,000 people, is planning to do that.

EVE is currently planning the show and looking for a venue. They want to hold the event in November. There is a possibility of having a crossover show for the event, as well.