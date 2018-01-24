Pro Wrestling Exempted From Combat Sports Ban in Edmonton After WWE Reschedules Live Event

– Edmonton’s moratorium on combat sports has exempted professional wrestling following WWE rescheduling a planned live event in the city. The Edmonton Journal reports that the Edmonton city council decided on Tuesday that the moratorium on combat sports won’t include pro wrestling.

“Wrestling got caught up in the much more complicated issues of fighter safety of mixed martial arts and boxing, and that was never our intent,” said Edmonton mayor Don Iveson. “And we are continuing to work through as quickly as possible the issues around mixed martial arts and boxing, but wrestling we were able to put back in business because they are entertainment and not sport.”

WWE’s live event was set for February 9th in Edmonton but was moved to the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.