Pro Wrestling GRIND All We Are Full Results 12.31.2022: GRIND Grand Championship, Street Fight Match, & More

December 31, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: Pro Wrestling GRIND

The All We Are event was hosted by Pro Wrestling GRIND on December 31 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and find a few highlights below.

*Gary Jay defeated Rip Byson

*Perry Von Vicious defeated Warhorse

*Emi Sakura defeated Delmi Exo

*Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeated The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

*Anthony Henry defeated Ryan Mooney

*Mike Skyros defeated JD Drake

*Street Fight Match: 1 Called Manders defeated Logan Black

*GRIND Grand Championship Match: Jay Freddie defeated O’Shay Edwards

Pro Wrestling GRIND

