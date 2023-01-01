wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling GRIND All We Are Full Results 12.31.2022: GRIND Grand Championship, Street Fight Match, & More
The All We Are event was hosted by Pro Wrestling GRIND on December 31 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and find a few highlights below.
*Gary Jay defeated Rip Byson
*Perry Von Vicious defeated Warhorse
*Emi Sakura defeated Delmi Exo
*Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeated The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)
*Anthony Henry defeated Ryan Mooney
*Mike Skyros defeated JD Drake
*Street Fight Match: 1 Called Manders defeated Logan Black
*GRIND Grand Championship Match: Jay Freddie defeated O’Shay Edwards
Perry go rounddddd @PerryVonVicious #AllWeAre #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/DFEruqqR2B
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@Luvs2Dream82) December 31, 2022
I felt thoseeee kicks @Antnyhenry #AllWeAre @GRINDpuro #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/Vqm8gOHrkK
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@Luvs2Dream82) December 31, 2022
.@MikeSkyros is soooo sad #AllWeAre @RealJDDrake @GRINDpuro #Wrestival pic.twitter.com/3Rh3x6IBEI
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@Luvs2Dream82) December 31, 2022
