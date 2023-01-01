Pro Wrestling GRIND All We Are Full Results 12.31.2022: GRIND Grand Championship, Street Fight Match, & More

The All We Are event was hosted by Pro Wrestling GRIND on December 31 in Worcester, MA. You can see the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and find a few highlights below.

*Gary Jay defeated Rip Byson

*Perry Von Vicious defeated Warhorse

*Emi Sakura defeated Delmi Exo

*Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeated The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black)

*Anthony Henry defeated Ryan Mooney

*Mike Skyros defeated JD Drake

*Street Fight Match: 1 Called Manders defeated Logan Black

*GRIND Grand Championship Match: Jay Freddie defeated O’Shay Edwards