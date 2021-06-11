wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Returning In August
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla is officially making its return later this summer. The promotion announced on Thursday that it will make its return on August 1st, as you can see below.
The company has not had a show since December 20th, 2019 due to the pandemic. They had a show scheduled for March 29th in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, but that show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 shutdown. No matches, talent, or other details have been announced for the show at this time.
Kept you waiting, huh? PWG returns on Sunday, August 1st!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) June 11, 2021
