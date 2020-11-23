wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling NOAH 20th Anniversary Show Results 11.22.20: New Junior Heavyweight Tag Champions Crowned

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Pro Wrestling NOAH

The Pro Wrestling NOAH 20th anniversary show took place at Yokohama Budokan in Japan on Nov. 22. Here are the results of the show, courtesy of Fightful:

* FULL THROTTLE (Hajime Ohara, Seiki Yoshioka, and YO-HEY) and Mohammed Yone defeated Junta Miyawaki, Kinya Okada, Yasutaka Yano and Yoshiki Inamura

* Kotaro Suzuki and Salvahe de Oriente defeated Kongo (Hao and Tadasuke)

* Sugiura-gun (Kazuyuki Fujita, Kendo Kashin, and NOSAWA Rongai) defeated Kongo (Manabu Soya, Masa Kitamiya and Nio)

* Keiji Muto defeated Shuhei Taniguchi

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title: Stinger (HAYATA and Yoshinari Ogawa) defeated Momo No Seishun Tag (Atsushi Kotoge and Daisuke Harada) to win the titles

* GHC National Title: Kenou defeats Kaito Kiyomiya to retain the title

* GHC Tag Team Title: Sugiura-gun (Kazushi Sakuraba and Takashi Sugiura) defeated M’s Alliance (Masakatsu Funaki and Naomichi Marufuji) to retain the titles

* GHC Heavyweight Title: Go Shiozaki defeated Katsuhiko Nakajima to retain the title

