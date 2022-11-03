Pro Wrestling NOAH Checked With AEW Before Booking Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is set to compete at Pro Wrestling NOAH against the Great Muta, and NOAH reportedly checked with AEW before clearing the booking. As reported over the weekend, Nakamura will face Muta in January ahead of the latter’s retirement show and according to Sonny Onoo, who was involved in facilitating the deal, the company checked to make sure there would be no issues with AEW.

Wrestling Inc reports that Triple H contacted NOAH to make sure that a booking opportunity was available with Muta, and Onoo told the site that NOAH just wanted to make sure such a booking wouldn’t hurt their relationship with AEW. He told the site, “NOAH wanted to protect the newly developing relationship with AEW. I made sure there were no objections from various promotions.”

The match will take place at NOAH’s The New Year 2023 on January 1st.