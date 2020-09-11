wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH Considering NWA Title Match Next Month
September 11, 2020
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been talk in Pro Wrestling NOAH of having an NWA title match between champion Nick Aldis and the Great Muta. This would air in some form in the US on October 6. There are said to be “serious talks” of having it on regular TV with Rob Hochman and Sonny Onoo as the announcers.
