Pro Wrestling NOAH Crowns First-Ever GHC Women’s Champion
Pro Wrestling NOAH has crowned its first-ever GHC Women’s Champion, with Kouki Amarei winning the achievement. She defeated nine other women in a battle royal to become the first champion. That battle royal also included Great Sakuya, Sadie Gibbs, Bozilla, Takumi Iroha, Miku Aono, Miyuki Takase, Nightshade, Yuu, Utami Hayashishita, and Chigusa Nagayo. The match took place earlier today at NOAH Magic Money.
Amarei said of the honor: “I won the singles belt. The Royal Rumble was a bit of an unusual format but I was the one who remained in the end and am wearing this belt. With this belt, I will continue to grow.”
👑 GHC WOMEN’S CHAMPION @xX_0Kouki0_Xx: “I won the singles belt. The Royal Rumble was a bit of an unusual format but I was the one who remained in the end and am wearing this belt. With this belt, I will continue to grow."#noah_ghc #MONDAYMAGIC #pw_mgpic.twitter.com/5zqfE5eXAq
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH GLOBAL (@noahglobal) November 11, 2024
👑 @xX_0Kouki0_Xx MAKES HISTORY AS THE 1ST GHC WOMEN’S CHAMPION!
Congratulations Kouki Amarei! 🎊#noah_ghc #MONDAYMAGIC @Marigold_Joshi @DSF_Marigold pic.twitter.com/ARVzoXWrkl
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH GLOBAL (@noahglobal) November 11, 2024
