Pro Wrestling NOAH Crowns First-Ever GHC Women’s Champion

Pro Wrestling NOAH has crowned its first-ever GHC Women’s Champion, with Kouki Amarei winning the achievement. She defeated nine other women in a battle royal to become the first champion. That battle royal also included Great Sakuya, Sadie Gibbs, Bozilla, Takumi Iroha, Miku Aono, Miyuki Takase, Nightshade, Yuu, Utami Hayashishita, and Chigusa Nagayo. The match took place earlier today at NOAH Magic Money.

Amarei said of the honor: “I won the singles belt. The Royal Rumble was a bit of an unusual format but I was the one who remained in the end and am wearing this belt. With this belt, I will continue to grow.”