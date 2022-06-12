Pro Wrestling NOAH Cyber Fight Festival Results 6.12.22: Satoshi Kojima Wins GHC Title

– As noted, Pro Wrestling NOAH held a joint event today with DDT Pro and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling called Cyber Fight Festival at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event streamed live on Wrestle Universe.

In the main event, Satoshi Kojima captured the GHC Heavyweight Championship from Go Shiozaki. Also, wrestling legend The Great Muta announced that he will be retiring from in-ring competition. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was also in action in a six-man tag team match. Below are some quick results from NOAH’s official website:

* Muscle Sakai & Yukio Naya beat Kazuki Hirata & Soma Takao at 9:02.

* Arisu Endo, Kaya Toribami, Mahiro Kiryu, Moka Miyamoto & Nao Kakuta beat Haruna Neko, Hyper Misao, Pom Harajuku, Yuki Aino & YuuRI at 9:10.

* Eruption (Hideki Okatani, Saki Akai & Yukio Sakaguchi) beat Ken Ohka, Mizuki Watase & Yuna Manase.

* Kai Fujimura & Kinya Okada beat Toi Kojima & Yuya Koroku at 11:45.

* 121000000 (Maki Ito & Miyu Yamashita) & Juria Nagano beat Hikari Noa, Suzume & Yuki Arai at 10:54.

* Pheromones (Akito Nishigaki, Danshoku Dino, Yuki Ino & Yumehito Imanari) beat Kendo Kashin, Sanshiro Takagi, Shinya Aoki & Yumiko Hotta at 13:21.

* Princess Of Princess Title #1 Contendership: Rika Tatsumi beat Miu Watanabe and Mizuki and Yuki Kamifuku at 9:37.

* El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Michael Elgin, Rene Dupree, Simon Gotch & Timothy Thatcher beat Daiki Inaba, Kazuyuki Fujita, Masa Kitamiya, Shuhei Taniguchi & Takashi Sugiura at 14:01.

* Calamari Drunken Kings (Chris Brookes & Masahiro Takanashi) & DISASTER BOX (HARASHIMA & Naomi Yoshimura) beat The 37KAMIINA (MAO, Shunma Katsumata & Yuki Ueno) & ASUKA at 14:29.

* Stinger (HAYATA & Yoshinari Ogawa) & Rob Van Dam beat Daisuke Harada, Kaito Kiyomiya & YO-HEY at 13:02.

* Atsushi Kotoge, Katsuhiko Nakajima & Yoshiki Inamura beat Burning (Jun Akiyama & Tetsuya Endo) & Kazusada Higuchi at 6:20 due to a referee stoppage after Endo suffered an injury.

* Hardcore Match: Kenoh beat Daisuke Sasaki at 21:28.

* Keiji Mutoh announced he will retire next spring.

* Princess of Princess Championship Match: Shoko Nakajima (c) beat Yuka Sakazaki at 14:57.

* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Satoshi Kojima beat Go Shiozaki (c) to win the title at 21:11.

Some highlights and clips from today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH Cyber Fight Festival 2022 are also available below:

.@Muto_keiji: "I used to say that professional wrestling was a marathon without goals, but I decided to finish. I will retire by next spring." 📺 https://t.co/ciI2fqJaww#cffes2022 #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/UHPOoFymX7 — Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) June 12, 2022

📢 6.12 Saitama Super Arena Backstage@NOSAWARONGAI187: "At the Budokan in July, I'll bring my friends, so let me challenge you with a hardcore match."@TherealRVD: "I'll take it."#noah_ghc #cffes2022 #wrestleUNIVERSEpic.twitter.com/lDiz3zgje9 — Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) June 12, 2022

.@cozy_lariat is the NEW @noah_ghc Heavyweight Champion! Kojima becomes the 4th man to achieve the Grand Slam! Kojima: "I'm worn out after facing a strong champion but I want to convey this joy to various people. Shiozaki, thank you!"#noah_ghcpic.twitter.com/VFoY8H1dwN — Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) June 12, 2022