Pro Wrestling NOAH Grand Square 2021 Results: GHC Heavyweight Title Changes Hands, More
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Grand Square 2021 show on Sunday morning, which saw a new GHC Heavyweight Champion crowned. You can see the results of the show, which took place in Osaka, below courtesy of Fightful:
* Daiki Inaba & Kai Fujimura def. Kinya Okada & Yasutaka Yano
* Funky Express (Akitoshi Saito, King Tany & Mohammed Yone) def. Kongo (Hao, Nio & Tadasuke)
* Kongo (Aleja & Manabu Soya) def. Junta Miyawaki & Masa Kitamiya
I think Manabu Soya has a good vibe but… he wants results anyway. #noah_ghc #osakaghc pic.twitter.com/2hVNT9fKtv
— metal-noah (@metal0515) October 10, 2021
* Los Perros del Mal de Japon (Kotaro Suzuki & YO-HEY) def. Stinger (Seiki Yoshioka & Yoshinari Ogawa)
* M’s Alliance (Masaaki Mochizuki, Masakatsu Funaki & Masato Tanaka) def. Sugiura-gun (Kazuyuki Fujita, Kendo Kashin & Takashi Sugiura)
Mochizuki to challenge for the National title? #noah_ghc #osakaghc pic.twitter.com/88lFEtBXCQ
— metal-noah (@metal0515) October 10, 2021
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: Los Perros del Mal de Japon (Eita & NOSAWA Rongai) def. Atsushi Kotoge & Hajime Ohara to win the titles.
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: HAYATA def. Daisuke Harada
* Kaito Kiyomiya & Kenou def. Kazushi Sakuraba & Keiji Muto
Go! Go further!
I can't do it anymore!
What the hell
Mutoh lol #noah_ghc #osakaghc pic.twitter.com/k0JukZul9K
— metal-noah (@metal0515) October 10, 2021
* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Katsuhiko Nakajima def. Naomichi Marufuji to win the title.
Marufuji hits a pile driver on the apron!#osakaghc #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/bH9K48nU0Y
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 10, 2021
The NEW @noah_ghc Heavyweight Champion @noah_katsuhiko declares: “I AM NOAH”.#osakaghc #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/wvFN1qTaPK
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 10, 2021
