Pro Wrestling NOAH Grand Square 2021 Results: GHC Heavyweight Title Changes Hands, More

Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Grand Square 2021 show on Sunday morning, which saw a new GHC Heavyweight Champion crowned. You can see the results of the show, which took place in Osaka, below courtesy of Fightful:

* Daiki Inaba & Kai Fujimura def. Kinya Okada & Yasutaka Yano

* Funky Express (Akitoshi Saito, King Tany & Mohammed Yone) def. Kongo (Hao, Nio & Tadasuke)

* Kongo (Aleja & Manabu Soya) def. Junta Miyawaki & Masa Kitamiya

I think Manabu Soya has a good vibe but… he wants results anyway. #noah_ghc #osakaghc pic.twitter.com/2hVNT9fKtv — metal-noah (@metal0515) October 10, 2021

* Los Perros del Mal de Japon (Kotaro Suzuki & YO-HEY) def. Stinger (Seiki Yoshioka & Yoshinari Ogawa)

* M’s Alliance (Masaaki Mochizuki, Masakatsu Funaki & Masato Tanaka) def. Sugiura-gun (Kazuyuki Fujita, Kendo Kashin & Takashi Sugiura)

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: Los Perros del Mal de Japon (Eita & NOSAWA Rongai) def. Atsushi Kotoge & Hajime Ohara to win the titles.

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: HAYATA def. Daisuke Harada

* Kaito Kiyomiya & Kenou def. Kazushi Sakuraba & Keiji Muto

* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Katsuhiko Nakajima def. Naomichi Marufuji to win the title.