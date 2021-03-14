wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling NOAH Great Voyage 2021 Results: New Jr. Heavyweight Champion Crowned, More

March 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pro Wrestling NOAH Great Voyage 2021

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Voyage 2021 show saw a new GHC Jr. Heavyweight Champion crowned, among other results. You can see the full results below from the show, which took place in Fukuoka, Japan on Sunday, per PWInsider:

• Hajime Ohara, Shuhei Taniguchi and YO-HEY def. Kinya Okada, Yasutaka Yano and Yoshiki Inamura
• HAYATA def. Junta Miyawaki
• Mohammed Yone def. Akitoshi Saito
• HAYATA and Yuya Susumu def. Daisuke Harada and Kai Fujimura
• Haoh, Kenoh and Nioh vs. Kazuyuki Fujita, Kendo Kashin and NOSAWA Rongai – Double Countout
• Kazuyuki Fujita, Kendo Kashin and NOSAWA Rongai def. Haoh, Kenoh and Nioh
GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship: Atsushi Kotoge def. Seiki Yoshioka (c)
• Go Shiozaki, Kotaro Suzuki, Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura def. Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya, Masa Kitamiya and Tadasuke
GHC Heavyweight Championship: Keiji Mutoh (c) def. Kaito Kiyomiya

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pro Wrestling NOAH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading