Pro Wrestling NOAH’s NOAH The Infinity 2021 Results: New GHC National Champion Crowned, More

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s NOAH The Infinity 2021 show took place on Sunday, featuring the GHC National Championship changing hands and more. You can check out the full results below, courtesy of PWInsider:

• Haoh, Nioh and Tadasuke def. Atsushi Kotoge, Kai Fujimura and Yasutaka Yano

• Yuya Susumu def. Hajime Ohara

• Ikuto Hidaka and NOSAWA Rongai def. Seiki Yoshioka and YO-HEY

• Mohammed Yone and Shuhei Taniguchi def. Akitoshi Saito and Masao Inoue

• Kendo Kashin and Takashi Sugiura def. Naomichi Marufuji and Yuko Miyamoto

• Katsuhiko Nakajima, Masa Kitamiya and Manabu Soya def. Kinya Okada, Osamu Nishimura and Yoshiki Inamura

• GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: HAYATA and Yoshinari Ogawa (c) def. Daisuke Harada and Junta Miyawaki

• GHC National Championship Match: Kazuyuki Fujita def. Kenoh (c)