Pro Wrestling NOAH ‘Monday Magic’ Results

Pro Wrestling NOAH held their Monday Magic event this morning, which is the official return for the show. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Dragon Bane vs. Alpha Wolf (10-Minute Time Limit Draw)

* Manabu Soya, Saxon Huxley & HAYATA def. Shuji Ishikawa, Eita & Muhammad Yone

* Archie Cole def. Daiki Odashima

* Three-Way Match: AMAKUSA def. Alejandro & YO-HEY

* Mayu Iwatani & Koukei Amarei def. Great Sayuka & Sadie Gibbs

* Naomichi Marufuji def. Hikaru Sato

* Kaito Kiyomiya & Titus Alexander def. Minoru Suzuki & Ryan Clancy